Police have located remains they believe to be of a Beaverton woman at her home a day after her son was arrested on the charge of abuse of a corpse.

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on 57-year-old Katherine McDowell at her home in the 11500 block of Southwest 11th Street at 3:33 p.m. Monday.

By FOX 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com