Police investigating bodies found near Pittock Mansion in connection with missing Aloha teen

Police are investigating two people found dead near Pittock Mansion in connection with an investigation into a missing Aloha teen and a suspect in a criminal investigation.

A Portland Police Bureau spokesman said the identities of the bodies would not be verified until an autopsy is performed.

However, the spokesman said the case is being investigated in connection with 15-year-old Annieka Vaughan of Aloha and 23-year-old Zachary Peterson of Pasco, Washington.

