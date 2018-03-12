Police identify suspect in Goose Hollow standoff

Portland police on Sunday identified the suspect who they say was involved in a burglary and officer-involved shooting in Goose Hollow on Thursday.

Police say 26-year-old Sarah M. Brown was released from the hospital and lodged in the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempt aggravated murder, two counts of burglary in the first degree, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and unlawful use of a weapon.

Brown was taken into custody following a standoff that lasted for hours.

By FOX 12 Staff

