Hillsboro police said 20-year-old Daniel Stacey Reynolds was shot and killed by officers when they encountered him with a shotgun late Saturday night.

At 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a domestic call in the 2000 block of Southeast 54th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they say Reynolds walked out of the home with a shotgun. Investigators say there was an exchange of gunfire, and Reynolds was killed. No officers were hurt.

By FOX 12 Staff

