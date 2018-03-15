Police: Beaverton man arrested for mail, identity theft

Police arrested a Beaverton man on March 6 for stealing mail from homes in Portland and Scappoose.

Police said during the investigation, Andrey MacCracken was found with several pieces of stolen mail from homes in Scappoose and Portland. Officers also found a butterfly knife and methamphetamines.

After a grand jury review, MacCracken is now facing charges of 21 counts of mail theft, three counts of identity theft, unlawful use of a vehicle, forgery in the second degree, theft in the second degree, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

— FOX 12 Staff

