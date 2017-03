The Portland Police Bureau have arrested a man suspected of carjacking a motorist on Highway 26 Wednesday afternoon.

Officers from the Central Precinct responded to reports of a person, identified as 45-year-old Carlos Alberto Ruelas, yelling and throwing large boulders at cars from the side of Highway 26 near the Canyon Tunnel at 1:48 p.m. Two cars were damaged.

By FOX 12 Staff

