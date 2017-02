Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old man has been convicted of sexually abusing two girls he met at a Beaverton martial arts academy.

WCSO said Chandler Osofsky, of Aloha, was arrested after Washington County Child Abuse Detectives began an investigation regarding an allegation of sexual abuse. Osofsky pled guilty to attempted sexual abuse in the first degree and completed his sentence.

By FOX 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com