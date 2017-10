A small plane with a pilot and student on board crashed while landing at the Twin Oaks Airpark south of Hillsboro on Thursday afternoon.

They were taken to the hospital, but are reportedly okay.

We’re told the pilot is Ron Magness. The student was getting in some practice and came in just shy of the landing strip, tearing off the landing gear.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what caused the plane to go down.

— Jeremy Scott