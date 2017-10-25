Person Of Interest In Sherwood Burglary

More than $160,000 in possessions were ripped off from a home in Sherwood during a burglary on Southwest Handley Street on October 14th.

The suspect or suspects got away with a 2014 Porsche Cayman, gold and jade jewelry, cash, credit cards and watches.

The stolen credit cards were used or attempted to be used in Woodburn and Salem. A person of interest was seen trying to use one of the cards at a Fred Meyer store in Salem.

If you can identify this man or have any tips to help solve the crime, call Sherwood Police at (503) 625-5253.

— Jeremy Scott