Last weekend, the snow in the Cascades was great according to some snowboarders and skiers; but Saturday, they say, was even better.

“It’s invigorating,” said Seth Miller, who was at Mt. Hood Skibowl Saturday morning.

Steady snow fell most of Saturday. People on the mountain said it’s exactly what they want: it’s fresh, and forgiving on a fall.

By Brenna Kelly

