Pedestrian Hit and Killed By Vehicle on Highway 99W

A man was hit by a car on Highway 99W near King City on Saturday night and died at the scene. Investigators believe he ran into northbound traffic at Fischer Road around 8:00.

One driver was able to avoid hitting the man, but a second could not. Life Flight was called, but he passed away before he could be taken to a hospital.

Authorities are asking for help to identity the man, since he did not have an ID. He’s described as having light colored skin, about 30-years-old, 5’6″, 150 pounds with red hair and a beard.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, you’re asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (503) 629-0111.

— Jeremy Scott