After over a week, the Portland Bureau of Transportation reopened West Burnside Street around 9:15 a.m. Friday.

Crews said they removed 1,380 cubic yards of debris from the road after a massive landslide came down near Northwest Barnes Road on March 15. Per PBOT, this was the largest of the 42 landslides that occurred in Portland this winter.

By FOX 12 Staff

