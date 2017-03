A man failed to make a clean getaway after police say he stole a street sweeper and led them on a chase early Sunday morning.

The Hillsboro Police Department say a private contractor was cleaning a parking lot at the WinCo Foods store around 3:45 a.m. at 1500 Southwest Oak Street. The victim stepped out of the vehicle to use a handheld blower in order to clean a hard-to-reach area of the parking lot. The vehicle was left running.

By FOX 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com