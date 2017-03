Lake Oswego parents are upset after an eight grade health class was taught about the porn industry and read a script about a rape scenario.

Middle school is usually the time when kids learn about sex, the birthing process and STD’s. FOX 12 spoke with a mother who said she is fine with that, but when her son’s teachers delved into pornography and reenacting a rape scenario, she says they crossed the line.

By FOX 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com