Package thief recorded on video at Aloha home

A woman is seen on home surveillance swiping two packages from a home on Southwest Vincent Street in Aloha.

The crime happened around 4:00 on Monday afternoon.

A resident watched it unfold on her phone app as the woman swiped a bathrobe and 36 Titleist brand golf balls. She screamed at the suspect as she took off in a waiting green Volkswagen convertible.

The stolen goods are worth just over $100.

Can you help ID this Aloha #PorchPirate who got away in a green Volkswagen convertible? pic.twitter.com/aSYeE1E1GF — WC Sheriff’s Office (@WCSheriff) February 6, 2018

— Jeremy Scott