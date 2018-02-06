Navigation

Package thief recorded on video at Aloha home

By on February 6, 2018 in News

A woman is seen on home surveillance swiping two packages from a home on Southwest Vincent Street in Aloha.

The crime happened around 4:00 on Monday afternoon.

A resident watched it unfold on her phone app as the woman swiped a bathrobe and 36 Titleist brand golf balls.  She screamed at the suspect as she took off in a waiting green Volkswagen convertible.

The stolen goods are worth just over $100.

— Jeremy Scott