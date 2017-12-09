Package thief caught on video in Rock Creek

The Washington County Sheriff”s Office is asking for help to identify the woman seen in this video stealing more than $150 in chocolate from a home in Rock Creek.

The chocolate was going to be gifted to office staff as a holiday present.

She grabs one package from Crate & Barrel on the porch and then swipes a box with the chocolate.

If you have any leads, you’re asked to call (503) 629-0111.

— Jeremy Scott