Package thief caught on video in Rock Creek

By on December 8, 2017 in News

The Washington County Sheriff”s Office is asking for help to identify the woman seen in this video stealing more than $150 in chocolate from a home in Rock Creek.

The chocolate was going to be gifted to office staff as a holiday present.

She grabs one package from Crate & Barrel on the porch and then swipes a box with the chocolate.

If you have any leads, you’re asked to call (503) 629-0111.

— Jeremy Scott