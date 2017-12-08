Package thief arrested in Aloha

An Aloha man took the bait and is now behind bars. Authorities are using bait packages to catch thieves who are stealing them off porches.

27-year-old Gary Medeiros swiped a package from a home near Southwest 170th and Jenkins Road early Thursday morning. It activated an alarm inside, which drew Washington County Sheriff’s deputies to the area.

They used G-P-S to find the package at a residence less than two blocks away, but Medeiros didn’t want to come out. He was inside trying to destroy the evidence. The homeowner came home and Medeiros surrendered.

He was arrested for mail theft, tampering with evidence, violating his parole and other charges.

