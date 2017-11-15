Package thefts on the increase in Forest Grove

Police report an increase in thieves stealing packages off porches in Forest Grove of late.
A thief was caught on camera attempting to open a package outside a home this week. They want to hear from anyone who can help identify the suspect.
You are encouraged to report a theft as soon as possible by calling (503) 629-0111, or 911 if you see a crime in progress.
Forest Grove Police recommend the following when having items delivered to your door:
- If you have gifts in the car, make sure your bags are locked in the trunk or hidden from view. Boxes and bags visible through car windows are enticing to thieves.
- Leave delivery instructions, such as requiring a signature or to place the parcel out of sight.
- Try to schedule deliveries for when you are home, or arrange with someone you trust to have packages left on your doorstep picked up as soon as possible.
- Deliver packages to somewhere else – such as a workplace or the post office. Some carrier services will allow you to ship to lockers or stores where you can pick up deliveries.
- Monitor expected deliveries using the tracking services provided by most parcel carriers. If you get confirmation that your package was delivered but you didn’t receive it , report the loss or theft to the original company, to the shipping company, and to the FGPD.
- Keep your doorway well lit, make sure any home security signs are visible.
- Be a good neighbor! If you see something suspicious, report it!
— Jeremy Scott