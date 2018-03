Oregon State Police said a woman was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 47 just outside of Vernonia.

OSP said an investigation determined that a Nissan passenger car was traveling north on Highway 47 at 7:50 a.m. Friday when for unknown reasons crossed the double yellow lines and crashed head-on into a 1996 Ford F350.

By FOX 12 Staff

