A woman who drives the elderly to local medical appointments says she had a close call in Tigard after she says someone threw a rock at her van on Interstate 5, and now Oregon State Police are looking for a suspect.

It was quite the scare for Trista Stewart as she was heading to the Casey Eye Institute Tuesday with an elderly passenger when she was driving on I-5 and went under the overpass near exit 293.

Reporter Kandra Kent

Read more HERE from KPTV.com