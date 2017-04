Another elephant has tested positive for tuberculosis at the Oregon Zoo.

The zoo reported that preliminary test results show Sung-Surin, a 34-year-old Asian elephant, is positive for the disease.

Veterinarians are preparing to start Sung-Surin – whose name is Thai for “sunshine” and is most often simply called “Shine” – on an appropriate treatment regimen.

By FOX 12 Staff

