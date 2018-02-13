Oregon woman’s condition first known case for humans: 14 worms pulled from eye

An Oregon woman thought she had an irritated eye because of a stray eyelash or even a piece of fuzz, but she ended up pulling out more than a dozen worms from her left eye.

What started as an irritated eye for Abby Beckley about a year and a half ago, turned into a startling discovery.

“So I pulled my eye kind of down like this and I looked in that bottom little crevice and I was like something looks wrong, maybe I have a piece of fuzz stuck there,” Beckley told FOX 12. “So I went like this, in like a picking motion, and I felt something in between my fingers and I pulled it out and I looked at my finger and it was a moving worm.”

— Fox 12 Staff

