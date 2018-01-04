Ordinance revisions address neighborhood livability concerns

Changes to two Washington County code enforcement ordinances took effect on January 1st to address neighborhood livability issues within the Enhanced Sheriff’s Patrol District.

The revisions add new language to the towing and parking ordinance, and chronic nuisances.

In summary, a parked vehicle cannot interfere with traffic. Vehicles cannot be parked overnight on a public right of way for more than 48 hours at the same location or anywhere within two miles. Recreational vehicles can only be parked on a residential street for four days out of 28. Commercial vehicles, including semi trucks, are not allowed. Nor is any vehicle without license plates, expired tags, registration. or a temporary license. There also must be a 10′ clearance around mailboxes.

There’s a list of activity that defines a chronic nuisance. Generally, authorities want to know about unsavory behavior or potential criminal activity.

You are encouraged to report neighborhood livability issues to the county by calling non-emergency dispatch at (503) 629-0111.

— Jeremy Scott