OR lawmakers call on ICE to investigate questioning of Hispanic man outside courthouse

A pair of Oregon lawmakers are calling on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to investigate the actions of ICE agents outside the Washington County Courthouse toward a Hispanic man who is a U.S. citizen.

FOX 12 cameras were rolling as a group of people approached Isidro Tafolla after a march Monday at the Washington County Courthouse. He said without identifying themselves as federal officers, they showed him a mug shot claiming it was him and stated he was in the U.S. illegally.

By FOX 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com