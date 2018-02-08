OHSU: Policy that led to denial of liver transplant to undocumented woman terminated

An undocumented mother in need of a liver transplant has been reconsidered for the procedure after the Oregon Health & Sciences University originally denied her request for care.

In a release Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon wrote Silvia Lesama-Santos was denied a liver transplant due to her undocumented status.

Lesama-Santos is a 46-year-old stay-at-home mother of four and has lived in the Portland area for three decades, according to the ACLU.

By FOX 12 Staff

