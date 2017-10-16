Navigation

Officials hold meeting to discuss new light rail proposal

An ambitious new project is coming to Portland’s southwest metro area. The city wants to install a light rail that would run from downtown Portland to Bridgeport Village.

Excitement, concern and curiosity were among the feelings swirling around a meeting Saturday to discuss the new proposed light rail.

“This is a project that will be a MAX light rail line all the way to Portland to approximately Bridgeport Village in Tigard,” said Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

