All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Terwilliger Boulevard were back open Thursday after a drywall mud spill blocked them for about two hours.

The incident occurred at about 6:50 p.m. The Oregon Department of Transportation says a truck was traveling on I-5 northbound at the Terwilliger exit when it lost a couple of pallets of drywall mud, which then spilled onto the roadway.

