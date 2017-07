Beginning Sunday, holding your phone while driving is illegal in Washington. If pulled over by a police officer, you could face a $136 ticket.

“We already know you can’t use your phone while driving down the road. We know that you’re not supposed to text. How about we go this far? You cannot touch your electronic device at all,” explains Will Finn, a trooper with Washington State Patrol.

By Brenna Kelly

