NEW VIDEOS FOCUS ON STATE RULES FOR HEALTH AND SAFETY OF TATTOO ARTISTS, CONSUMERS

Keeping tattoo facilities clean and their artists, staff and clients free of infection is the focus of a new video from Oregon’s Board of Electrologists and Body Art Practitioners. The video details some of the state’s safety and sanitation rules for tattoo artists and facilities.

Oregon significantly revised its rules for tattoo artists in 2012 and made a few more changes this fall. The video covers the regulations and notes some effective practices including how to avoid cross-contamination during a tattoo service, proper handwashing techniques, client record requirements, how to clean up the work station after the tattoo service and proper techniques for sterilizing equipment.

In addition to the practitioner video, the Oregon Health Authority has created a video for consumers with some tips for choosing a safe and clean tattoo artist and facility.

These tips include: searching the Health Licensing Office database to make sure the artist and facility have current licenses, looking for licenses on display in the shop and keeping an eye out for a clean station that includes bottles, cords and machines bagged to avoid cross-contamination.

Please note that these videos do not cover all Oregon tattoo rules. Each licensee is responsible for knowing and complying with all rules from the Health Licensing Office and Board of Electrologists and Body Art Practitioners, including those not discussed in the videos.

For more information:

Tips for choosing a tattoo artist and facility video (for consumers)