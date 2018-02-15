New report: Former Gov. Kitzhaber may have violated ethics laws 11 times in office

After a long investigation, a new report from the Oregon Government Ethics Commission says former Gov. John Kitzhaber may have violated ethics laws 11 times while in office.

Kitzhaber resigned in 2015 in the midst of the scandal involving his role as governor, his fiancee Cylvia Hayes and her consulting firm, 3EStrategies.

At this point, the findings in the report are only preliminary. The ethics commission will meet in Salem on Friday to decide whether to adopt the recommended 11 violations.

— Fox 12 Staff

