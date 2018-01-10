Naval recruiter from Beaverton arrested for sex abuse

A Naval recruiter from Beaverton is behind bars in Clackamas County facing sex abuse charges.

Sean Kelly, 27, is charged with sex abuse, luring a minor and sexual delinquency of a minor. His bail is $75,000.

Investigators say the victim was a student and that Kelly met the child while on the job at an Oregon City recruiting office.

He has been a recruiter since June of 2015 and has also worked in Vancouver. Authorities are not ruling out the possibility of additional victims.

The sheriff’s office would like to hear from anyone who has had contact with Kelly or knows someone who has – via the tip line at (503) 723-4949.

— Jeremy Scott