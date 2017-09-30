Mushroom Picker Found Dead In Tillamook State Forest

It was a sad end to the search for a man who disappeared while picking mushrooms in the Tillamook State Forest.

The body of 49-year-old Michael Lund was found in the bed of a creek. Authorities say he likely fell from a rock embankment about 60′ above. It appears that he sustained serious head and neck trauma in the fall.

Lund’s friend reported him missing on Monday afternoon when he didn’t return from picking mushrooms in the area of Drift Creek Forest Road and Highway 6.

Several search teams spent the next few days looking for any sign of Lund before finding his body.

