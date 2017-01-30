Multnomah Co. officials release joint statement on reports of ICE activities at courthouses

In a joint statement Saturday, Multnomah County leaders expressed concern over reports of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detaining people at county courthouses.

In the statement, signed by Chair Deborah Kafoury and the four other county commissioners, Presiding Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Nan G. Waller and Sheriff Mike Reese, the county leaders note they have reached out to court officials regarding the reports of recent activity, noting that it is still unknown if there has been an actual increase.

By FOX 12 Staff

