MULTIPLE FIRES KEEP CREWS BUSY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Several fires kept crews from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue busy Wednesday afternoon. The first fire was reported just before 3:00pm in the 20000 block of NW Dairy Creek Rd. in the community of North Plains. Fire crews from North Plains fire station arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the second story of the residence. Because this fire was located in an area with no fire hydrants, water had to be brought to the scene with water tenders, with the closest fire hydrant nearly 4 miles away. Firefighters worked for over 50 minutes to control the fire, which had consumed the entire second story of the residence. The residents had evacuated safely prior to the arrival of firefighters, and no injuries were reported. TVFR firefighters were assisted on scene by firefighters from Hillsboro Fire and Rescue, and Banks Fire district. A TVFR fire investigator is on scene working to determine the cause, the house is considered a total loss.

Around 3:40 p.m., 911 callers were reporting a kitchen fire at an apartment complex in the 12000 block of SW Kiley Way in Beaverton. Crews from the Cedar Hills fire station arrived shortly after dispatch to find a pot that had been left on the stove, causing minimal fire damage to the kitchen area. There were no injuries reported.

Just after 4:00 p.m., crews were dispatched to a residential fire in the 1600 block of SW Longacre Ct. in the community of Aloha. Callers to 911 were reporting that a fire that had started on the porch had now spread to the house. Crews from the Aloha fire station arrived and quickly extinguished the fire, preventing significant damage to the residence. No injuries were reported at this fire, and a TVFR fire investigator is working to determine the cause.

Due to the timing of the fires, and the multiple TVFR units dispatched to all three incidents, coverage was provided to TVFR’s service area by crews from Portland Fire and Rescue until TVFR units became available.

Dave Bourne

KUIK