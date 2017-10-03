Moving and Shaking at Sherwood City Hall

Sherwood Mayor Krisanna Clark-Endicott submitted her letter of resignation and City Councilors Jennifer Harris and Sally Robinson turned in Statements of Justification prior to the 5:00pm deadline on Monday to fight recall efforts against them.

Clark-Endicott married Redmond Mayor George Endicott in late July at the Oregon Mayors Conference and planned to move to Central Oregon. Now she’s ready to make the transition with her children, who have been attending the Redmond School District.

In the past seven years, she was twice elected to the mayor’s office and as city councilor. In her resignation letter, Clark-Endicott says: “It has been my great pleasure to serve the citizens of the City of Sherwood”.

Her achievements include the city’s first dog park, the Center for the Arts, community garden and parks recycle program.

In a final tribute to her late husband and former City Councilor, Del Clark, Mayor Clark-Endicott donated his law office executive furniture to the office of the Mayor.

“Having created an office for the Mayor, it is with great pleasure that I make this donation to the City of Sherwood as a symbol of our many years of family public service to the citizens of Sherwood”, said Mayor Clark-Endicott.

Recently, some disgruntled voters circulated recall petitions and submitted the necessary signatures, which were certified by the Washington County Elections Office last week. Voters will get their say on whether to recall Harris, who is Council President, and Robinson at a special election on October 17th. Ballots will be mailed this week.

— Jeremy Scott