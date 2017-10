A Montana couple who traveled to Oregon for the Portland Regional Gem & Mineral Show had more than $300,000 in gems stolen from their car at a nearby McDonald’s restaurant.

The theft occurred Oct. 15. Investigators said the couple from Columbus, Montana had attended the show at the Washington County Fairgrounds as vendors.

Each case had at least 30 trays of jewelry and gems. The value of the items is estimated at $300,000 to $500,000.

