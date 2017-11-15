Missing Aloha teen returns home safe

An Aloha teen who ran away from home and was at risk of becoming a victim of sex trafficking returned home safe on Tuesday afternoon.

Ashley Jarrell, 15, saw the media coverage of her disappearance. She had been gone for nearly a month and had last spoken with her family more than a week ago.

Authorities say she has a history of being lured by adults. Ashley has been known to stay in downtown Portland, Beaverton, Aloha and Vancouver and take trains to other states.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office conducts regular missions to identify and arrest trafficking suspects and rescue underage victims. The Portland metro area is said to be an active spot for sex trafficking.

