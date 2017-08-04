Missing 91-year-old Washington Co. man found safe in Woodland, WA

Deputies in Washington County say a missing 91-year-old diabetic man who was last seen Thursday morning was found safe in Woodland, Washington.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Eugene Szabo was last seen when he dropped his wife off at work in the area of Southwest Scholls Ferry Road and Southwest Skyline Boulevard at 9 a.m.

Deputies said Szabo was found in Woodland by law enforcement. Szabo was not injured and his family on their way to pick him up.

By FOX 12 Staff

