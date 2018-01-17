Meeting scheduled Thursday night to discuss fairgrounds expansion

A meeting to discuss expansion of the Washington County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro is scheduled for Thursday night, January 18th.

The meeting is set for 6:00-7:00pm at the Cloverdale Building.

The county is moving forward with its plan to build a 92,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art conference center that would house an exhibition hall and large event venue.

The Hillsboro City Council approved an agreement with the county in early December to divert money from the new tax on hotel rooms to help fund construction, which could begin this coming winter.

The county will fund $37 million from profit-sharing with local businesses, while the city is devoting $8 million. The Washington County Visitors Association has also pledged $1 million.

— Jeremy Scott