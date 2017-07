Officials have identified the second victim whose body was found in the debris after a house explosion in North Portland.

The state medical examiner identified the person as 68-year-old Richard Cisler.

Portland firefighters were called to the scene on a report of a house explosion in the 6400 block of North Kerby Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday.

By FOX 12 Staff

