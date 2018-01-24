Navigation

Mayors boycott Trump meeting after sanctuary cities threat

By on January 24, 2018 in News

The Justice Department ramped up pressure Wednesday on so-called sanctuary cities seeking public safety grant money, warning state and local officials they could be legally forced to prove they are cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

The move prompted immediate backlash, with mayors from across the country announcing they would boycott a planned meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon.

By SADIE GURMAN and JILL COLVIN
Associated Press

Read more HERE from KPTV.com