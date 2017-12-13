Man wanted for two Tigard robberies

Police are looking for a man who’s accused of ripping off cash registers at two restaurants in Tigard.

The Elmer’s on Pacific Highway at Gaarde Street was hit up just before 7:00 on Saturday night. The suspect presented a ticket for payment in the video poker and lottery lounge, shoved an employee to the floor, grabbed the till and bolted. He sped out of the parking lot in a vehicle.

Gino’s Deli, also on Highway 99-W near Hall Boulevard was robbed on Sunday afternoon around 1:45. Nobody was injured in that hold-up.

The suspect is said to be in his 20’s.

If you have any information for Tigard Police, please call (503) 718-2717 or email: tips@tigard-or.gov.

— Jeremy Scott