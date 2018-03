Tualatin Police are hoping you can identify this man seen on store surveillance stealing merchandise from an electronics retailer.

The guy took about $300 in stuff late on the morning of February 28th.

Police have not said where the theft occurred.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Officer Molly Pfaff at (503) 691-4800, or you can remain anonymous by leaving a message on the tip line at (503) 691-0285.

— Jeremy Scott