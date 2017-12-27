Man wanted for stealing car, fleeing traffic stop

Police are looking for a man wanted for stealing a car and fleeing a traffic stop in Tualatin.

Officers spotted 22-year-old Joshua Hayward driving in an industrial area near Southwest Herman Road and Teton Avenue on the afternoon of December 20th.

His girlfriend, 25 year-old Chelsea Munday, intentionally drove another vehicle into the side of a patrol car, allowing Hayward to get away. The vehicle was damaged, but the officer was not injured.

Officers using a K-9 searched the area, but could not locate him. Hayward faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and attempting to elude a police officer.

Anyone with a tip on where Hayward may be is asked to contact the Tualatin Police tip line at (503) 691-0285.

Munday told police that she had ingested drugs. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for an overdose.

— Jeremy Scott