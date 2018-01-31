Man wanted for entering Cornelius home and sexually abusing woman

A man is wanted for entering a home at North 14th and Clark Street in Cornelius and sexually abusing a woman while she slept beside her fiancé.

It happened around 4:00 on the morning of January 23rd.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies have not been able to find 29-year-old Edgar Agustin Perez. He has lived in Beaverton and Sherwood.

The woman woke up to Perez touching her and woke up her fiancé, who chased him out of the house for several blocks.

Perez is also wanted on an unrelated warrant for assault. Investigators believe he may have entered through an unlocked door.

— Jeremy Scott