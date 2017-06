A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by two trains Tuesday night.

Portland police said the man was crossing the tracks at Southeast Division Street and Southeast 8th Avenue around 8:23 p.m. when he was hit by an eastbound Union Pacific freight train. Then seconds later the man was hit by a westbound Amtrak train.

By FOX 12 Staff

