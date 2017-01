A man who murdered his father in Tigard was sentenced to life in prison with parole possible after 25 years.

Nicholas Krochmal, 39, pleaded guilty to murder in December. He was arrested in March 2015 after his father, 73-year-old Nicholas Krochmal Sr., was found dead in a home on the 9500 block of Southwest 69th Avenue.

By FOX 12 Staff

