A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to killing a Washington County man outside of his home in 2016.

Michael Troxell pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon in the killing of Abdul Jamil Kamawal in February 2016.

Deputies said Kamawal’s body was found near a home under construction and was partially hidden under some straw in the Metzger neighborhood.

— FOX 12 Staff

