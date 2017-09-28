Man Picking Mushrooms Missing In Tillamook State Forest

There’s still no sign of a man who disappeared while picking mushrooms around the Tillamook State Forest on Monday afternoon.

Investigators say 49-year-old Michael Lund and a friend were picking mushrooms in the area of Drift Creek Forest Road off Highway 6. He was reported missing when he didn’t return.

Several search teams have been looking for Lund since. He did not have supplies to camp in the wilderness.

Lund is described as 5’10”, 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray flannel shirt, tan pants and a baseball cap.

If you have any tips, please contact the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office at (503) 815-1911.

— Jeremy Scott