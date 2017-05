Oregon State Police troopers are investigating the death of a man found along a trail in Milo McIver State Park in Clackamas County near Estacada.

OSP said a hiker was walking along the Dog Creek Trail Sunday around 5:30 p.m. when they discovered the body of 65-year-old William Kemp of Milwaukie.

By FOX 12 Staff

